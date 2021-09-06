Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.49 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

