Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

