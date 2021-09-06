Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

