Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

