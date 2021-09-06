Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,691.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

