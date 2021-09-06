Sandy Spring Bank Sells 250 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

