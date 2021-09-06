Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.83 and a 200-day moving average of €29.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

