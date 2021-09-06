Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.20. Sanofi posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.13 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

