Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCRYY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

