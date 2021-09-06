Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,441 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management makes up about 1.3% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $28.37 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

