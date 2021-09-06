Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

