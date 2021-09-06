Sei Investments Co. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.