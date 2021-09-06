Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $4,548,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.