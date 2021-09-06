Sei Investments Co. Purchases 62,887 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 836,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,534,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $631,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.21 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

