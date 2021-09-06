SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 71,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

