Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

