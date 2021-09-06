SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

