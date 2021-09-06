SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCBGF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $30.33 on Thursday. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

