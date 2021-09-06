Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

