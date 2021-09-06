Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.67% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $31.97 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

