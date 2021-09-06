Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.33 ($142.75).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €115.20 ($135.53). 23,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.52. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.