Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.33 ($142.75).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €115.20 ($135.53). 23,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.52. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

