SKALE Network Market Cap Tops $564.56 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $564.56 million and approximately $150.81 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00155482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.80 or 0.00767806 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

