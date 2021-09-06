Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and $1.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00207391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.63 or 0.07494997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,480.56 or 0.99943793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.00941578 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.