Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

