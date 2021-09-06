Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135.26 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $249.93 million and $135.26 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

