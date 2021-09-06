Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,216.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,216 ($28.95) and last traded at GBX 2,212 ($28.90), with a volume of 15456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($28.51).

SCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,942.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,817.49. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

