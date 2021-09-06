Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

