SolFarm (TULIP) One Day Volume Tops $3.49 Million

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $3.49 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for about $24.86 or 0.00048138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded up 136.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00153417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00216266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.07475094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,775.63 or 1.00249066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00963266 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

