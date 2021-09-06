Somerville Kurt F Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 337,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.69. 274,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

