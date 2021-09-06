Somerville Kurt F Has $1.46 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

