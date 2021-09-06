Somerville Kurt F Has $14.01 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.77. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.