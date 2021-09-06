Somerville Kurt F Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

