Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $61,695.94 and $793.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

