SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.45 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.45 and a one year high of $91.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

