SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 544,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,859. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

