SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

