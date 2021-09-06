SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $503.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.