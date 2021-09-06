Spinnaker Trust Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.27% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 383,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.69. 928,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

