Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 293,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,735. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

