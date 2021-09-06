Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($2.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.