Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $31,962,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

