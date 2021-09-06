Stakinglab Hits One Day Volume of $20.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $418.22 and $20.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018583 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

