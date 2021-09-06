Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.