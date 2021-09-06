Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of SLFPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

