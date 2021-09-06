SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $75,044.93 and $18.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.00 or 0.00990421 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

