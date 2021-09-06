Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.