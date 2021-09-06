Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) vs. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Financial Survey

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -22.63% -20.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.91 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 689.83 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.57

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 170.59%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

