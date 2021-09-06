Step Hero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.13 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00004255 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00066613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00144676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00790107 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,292 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

