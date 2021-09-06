stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,937.23 or 0.07484344 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $162.22 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00206300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.61 or 0.99894393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00942210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.82 or 0.00741015 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

