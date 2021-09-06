Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

SEOAY stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

